Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July Festival returns for 77th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church

With Independence Day around the corner, there are several events in and around Homewood to enjoy. For a full list of area events, check out our Fourth of July activities roundup.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its 77th annual Fourth of July Festival on July 4 at the church campus in Homewood.

The festival will include food, games, bingo, bargain shopping and a raffle. The Trash and Treasure rummage sale will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the school gym and parking lot.

Hot plate lunches will be served from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in Parish Hall, with pork, ribs or half-chicken plates available for $15. Pork sandwiches, hot dogs, cake slices, cupcakes and cookies also will be sold.

Bulk barbecue orders will be available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the school cafeteria, including Boston butts, turkey breasts, chopped pork, ribs, smoked half-chickens, beans, slaw and whole cakes. Early bulk barbecue sales will be held July 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Children’s games and bingo will begin at 10 a.m. A raffle drawing for 11 prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize, will be held at 3 p.m. in Parish Hall.