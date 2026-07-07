Our Lady of Sorrows celebrates 77th annual Independence Day Festival

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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School
(Left to right) Paul DeMarco, Patti Kyle, OLS Parochial Vicar Father Andrew Vickery, OLS Parochial Vicar Father Joby Thomas, and John Tighe are ready to serve diners in the Parish Hall.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty make an appearance.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
(Left to right) Nick Munoz, Samantha Chriesman, and Jessica Chriesman check out the action in the Parish Hall.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
The Freedom Toss game is a favorite with the children.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
The dunking booth is one way to cool off at the festival.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Trash & Treasure has something for everyone.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
The doll booth is full of imaginary friends waiting for new homes.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School
Members of the OLS Ladies Sodality gather cakes.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Members of the OLS Knights of Columbus prepare ribs.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
OLS Pastor Father Kevin Bazzel (center rear) dines with friends.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School
The Kolar Family takes a break from activities.
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Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School
A happy customer at the face painting station offers a high five.
Hundreds of people gathered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Parish for the 77th Annual Independence Day Festival, continuing one of the Birmingham area's longest-running Fourth of July traditions.
The festival coincided with the nation's 250th anniversary and was coordinated by Knights of Columbus Council 4304. Activities began with food presales on July 2 and culminated in a day of food, games and fellowship on July 4.
Volunteers prepared a menu featuring whole Boston butts, boneless turkey breasts, pork ribs, chopped pork, smoked chicken halves and hot dogs. The Ladies Altar Sodality organized and baked desserts, while additional volunteers served bulk orders and dine-in and carryout meals.
Festival activities also included a Trash and Treasure rummage sale, children's games, bingo and a raffle.
Proceeds from the annual event support Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School and the charitable work of Knights of Columbus Council 4304.
Our Lady of Sorrows was founded in Birmingham in 1889 and has been located in Homewood since 1950.