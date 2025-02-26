Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School hosts talent showcase

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students shared their talents with family and friends at the school's talent show.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students showcased talent in the school's annual talent show.

Parish Hall was packed with family and friends for the show that featured singing, dancing, cheerleading, instrumental solos, a mime, card tricks and much more. This fun-filled event also served as a fundraiser for the 8th graders who are raising money for their upcoming trip to Chattanooga, TN, and other graduation festivities.