Opera Birmingham to create innovative opera about Alabama’s Helen Keller

× Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Birmingham. The poster for the new opera “Touch” depicts a key moment in the relationship between Alabama’s Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan Macy. Keller was a 20th-century deaf and blind author and activist.

Opera Birmingham is creating a new opera about Helen Keller, the world-famous 20th-century deaf and blind author from Alabama who fought for women’s suffrage, civil rights and disability rights.

It also depicts Keller’s relationship with Anne Sullivan Macy, her teacher and friend.

A 90-minute, two-act opera, “Touch” will premiere in Birmingham in January 2024 and will focus on Keller’s adult life, according to an Opera Birmingham news release.

Opera Birmingham has commissioned American composer and librettist Carla Lucero and co-librettist Marianna Mott Newirth to create the opera.

The company seeks to go beyond the classic operas and produce “work that speaks to our modern day lives,” said Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes, Opera Birmingham general director.

“Touch” certainly qualifies, he said.

“It’s a story with deep Alabama connections, about two remarkable women who worked tirelessly on so many civil rights issues,” Wolfe-Hughes said.

The title evokes the means through which Keller communicated, as well as the impact she had on others.

The opera picks up where the 1959 William Gibson play, “The Miracle Worker,” ends.

It explores the relationship between Keller, Macy, John Macy (Anne’s husband), and Peter Fagan (Keller’s interpreter and lover).

“Touch” addresses disability and the ability of individuals to make their own independent choices.

The production has three principal singing roles — Anne Sullivan Macy, John Macy and Fagan.

An actor will play Keller, and an ensemble of six singers will represent Keller’s voice.

The play will be performed in English and interpreted in American Sign Language, and the opera’s text will be projected above the stage.

“Touch” represents Opera Birmingham’s commitment to telling diverse stories and providing access to a wide range of artists and patrons.

All facets of the production will include low-vision and low-hearing artists.

Opera Birmingham will also provide accessibility for audience members, with ASL interpreters at performances, Braille program notes, assisted listening devices and audio description services.

The company expects the “Touch” premiere to have a positive impact on Alabama..

“We expect this premier will bring national attention to our state,” said Eleanor Parker Walter, Opera Birmingham director of marketing and community engagement. “It also provides the opportunity for economic impact, as Opera Birmingham employs local artists on stage and behind the scenes, and as this world premiere encourages tourism to our state.”

A workshop of the opera will take place this summer or early fall, Walter told Iron City Ink.

For more, go to operabirmingham.org/touch.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next