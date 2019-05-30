Open house: 6-02-19

103 Mecca Avenue

Homewood

$399,999

MLS#:851173

2 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

804 College Avenue

Homewood

$525,000

MLS#:846081

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Megan Neill, 256.710.3687

4121 Churchill Drive

Crestline

$339,900

MLS#:849356

4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths

Sarah Walker, 404.274.3684

Open 1-3 p.m.

400 Yorkshire Dr.

Homewood

MLS #848013

$749,900

4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom

Listed by Christina Lowry James

Hosted by Anne Banks

1525 Saulter View Rd

Homewood

MLS# 850837

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$425,000

Dana Garvin, RealtySouth, 205-914-5636

