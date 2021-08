LAH has two Sunday Open Houses to announce for Homewood on Aug. 8 at 2-4 p.m.

1409 Overbrook Road

Homewood

$399,000

MLS#1293958

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

John Newell, 205-532-0959

1526 Roseland Drive

Homewood

$1,359,000

MLS# 1293884

4 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms

Rebecca Hardwick, 205-447-9218

www.lahrealestate.com