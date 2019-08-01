Open house: 8-4-19

by

522 Bristol Lane

Homewood

MLS# 854682

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$439,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

319 Sterrett Avenue

Homewood

MLS# 855181

3 beds, 1 bath

$349,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

2209 Pine Lane

Bluff Park

$260,000

MLS#:Coming soon

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Deana Sheucraft, 615.364.2074

1721 S Lakeshore Drive

Homewood

$849,900

MLS#:856649

5 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

John Newell, 205.532.0959

3411 Windsor Boulevard

Homewood

$399,900

MLS#:853925

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

3904 Butler Springs Way

Ross Bridge

$549,900

MLS#:857566

4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Ginger Busby, 205.612.3834

804 College Avenue

Homewood

$475,000

MLS#:846081

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Karen Kane, 205.569.3919

4121 Churchill Drive

Crestline Gardens

$319,900

MLS#:849356

4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths

Katherine Duprat, 205.440.2077

1434 Milner Street S

Birmingham

$450,000

MLS#:855335

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094

Tags

by