Open house: 8-4-19

522 Bristol Lane
Homewood
MLS# 854682
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$439,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
319 Sterrett Avenue
Homewood
MLS# 855181
3 beds, 1 bath
$349,000
Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455
Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470
2209 Pine Lane
Bluff Park
$260,000
MLS#:Coming soon
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Deana Sheucraft, 615.364.2074
1721 S Lakeshore Drive
Homewood
$849,900
MLS#:856649
5 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths
John Newell, 205.532.0959
3411 Windsor Boulevard
Homewood
$399,900
MLS#:853925
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
3904 Butler Springs Way
Ross Bridge
$549,900
MLS#:857566
4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths
Ginger Busby, 205.612.3834
804 College Avenue
Homewood
$475,000
MLS#:846081
4 bedrooms/ 3 baths
Karen Kane, 205.569.3919
4121 Churchill Drive
Crestline Gardens
$319,900
MLS#:849356
4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths
Katherine Duprat, 205.440.2077
1434 Milner Street S
Birmingham
$450,000
MLS#:855335
4 bedrooms/ 3 baths
Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094