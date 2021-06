There will be an open house this Sunday, June 13, 1-3 p.m:

253 Allen Avenue, Homewood, AL 35209

MLS # 1287991

3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms

$369,900

Blair Moss, 205-222-5628, Ray & Poynor Properties

× Expand Daniel McAllister

There will be an open house on Sunday, June 13, from 2-4 p.m.

103 Malaga Avenue

Homewood

$995,000

MLS#1286973

4 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms

John Newell, 205-532-0959, LAH Real Estate