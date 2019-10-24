Open house: 10-23-19

135 E Hawthorne Road
Birmingham
MLS#865460
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$824,900
Katherine Smith, RealtySouth, 205-516-1931
400 Yorkshire Drive
Homewood
MLS #861562
4 beds, 3 baths
$699,000
Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583
3017 N. Woodridge Road
Mountain Brook
MLS# 865752
4 beds, 4 baths
$599,000
JanieMac Roe 205-908-3699
3621 Spring Valley Road
Mountain Brook
MLS# 865643
5 beds, 3 baths
$435,000
Susan Billingsley 205-223-3928
418 Hambaugh Avenue
Homewood
MLS# 864531
3 beds, 2 baths
$349,900
Susan Wall 205-901-6725
205 Fern Street
Crestline Gardens
MLS# TBD
3 beds, 2 baths
$229,000
Leslie Borden 205-382-0262