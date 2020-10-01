Open house: 10-04-20

1510 Grove Place

Homewood

MLS# 892764

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$1,450,000

Katy Pulvere, LAH Real Estate, 205-240-8683

1701 Wellington Road

Homewood

MLS#895628

5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$1,165,000

Carol Waites, RealtySouth, 205-936-8734

209 Mecca Avenue

Homewood

MLS# 896768

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$879,900

John Newell, LAH Real Estate, 205-532-0959  

1808 Mayfair Drive

Homewood

MLS#896825

3 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,000

Catherine Singletary, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

Rob Roebuck, RealtySouth, 205-966-8986

402 Clermont Drive

Homewood

MLS#892159

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$415,000

Rosalie Pribbenow Baxter, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910

501 Tamworth Lane

Hollywood

MLS# Coming soon

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$399,900

Sarah Sams, LAH Real Estate, 205-966-6690

