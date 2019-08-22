Open house: 08-25-19

1721 S Lakeshore Drive

Homewood

MLS#: 856649

5 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

$849,900

John Newell 205-532-0959

581 Forrest Drive

Homewood

MLS#: 859287

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

$349,900

Scott Butler 205-706-5836

1700 Ridgewood Place

Homewood

MLS# 854436

5 beds, 4 baths

$625,000

Judi Dominguez, RealtySouth, 205-613-5694

100 Eastwood Drive

Homewood

MLS# 857700

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,000

Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

316 E Glenwood Drive

Homewood

MLS# 852792

3 beds, 1.5 baths

$499,999

Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

319 Sterrett Ave

Homewood

MLS# 855181

3 beds, 1 bath

$349,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

Homewood Star

