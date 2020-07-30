Open house: 08-02-20

747 Crest Lane
Homewood - Edgewood
MLS#879911
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$589,900
Julie White, Lucas & Associates, 205-796-7843
1702 Roseland Drive
Homewood
MLS# 887419
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$479,900
RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892
2634 Kemp Court
Homewood
MLS#: TBD
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$450,000
Chris Garoutte, LAH Real Estate, 205-510-6991
1934 Saulter Road
Homewood
MLS# 874924
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$399,900
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811
111 Columbiana Road
Homewood
MLS# 887670
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$375,000
ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910
1731 Valley Avenue Apt. H
Homewood
MLS# 890481
2 Beds / 1 Bath
$109,900
RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811