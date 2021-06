Looking for a new place? Tour an open house this Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jalen Brown.

1309 Saulter Road

Homewood

$414,900

MLS# 1287907

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Scott Butler, 205-706-5836

Also from LAH:

5718 8th Court S.

Crestwood

$309,900

MLS#1289582

3 bedrooms/1 bathrooms

Deana Sheucraft, 615.364.2074

5324 9th Avenue S.

Crestwood North

$354,000

MLS# 1289059

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Kirby Newell, 205-276-0952