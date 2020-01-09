Open house: 01-12-20

119 W. Glenwood Drive
Homewood
MLS#: 871132
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$845,000
Mary Browning, 205-281-5992
308 Yorkshire Drive
Homewood
MLS#:870862
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$649,900
Charles Perlis, 205.903.0139
100 Eastwood Drive
Homewood
MLS#857700
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$539,900
Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831
2600 Arlington Avenue South Unit 45
Avondale
MLS#:871130
2 Beds / 2 Baths
$449,000
Nicole Crawford (205) 440-7906
1773 Woodbine Drive
Homewood
MLS#:871133
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$339,000
John Hixson, 205-586-8959