One-woman show “Fireball” tells story of resilience at Homewood Theatre

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Homewood Theatre will present “Fireball” on May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The one-woman show is based on the memoir “Fireball: The True Story of a Tennessee Plow Girl Who Survived Poverty, Abuse, and Eleven Husbands with Wit, Wisdom, and Tenacity” by Hazel Lindsey and Julia Walker. The production stars Homewood Theatre alum Regina Harbour.

The story centers on a resilient Southern woman whose life experiences include farming, raising animals, battling illness and enduring personal hardships, all while maintaining a hopeful outlook.

Tickets and additional information are available through Homewood Theatre.