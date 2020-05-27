OLS welcomes back parishioners, church employs safety measures for Mass

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith Parishioners sit with windows open and maintain social distancing as ropes block access to alternate pews at Our Lady of Sorrows Church during the Saturday Vigil Mass on May 16. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith A parishioner reads the safety guidelines as others enter Our Lady of Sorrows Church before the Saturday Vigil Mass on May 16. Prev Next

After two months without public worship amid the coronavirus pandemic, Our Lady of Sorrows parishioners welcome the privilege of attending the holy sacrifice of the Mass in the church. During the weekend of May 16-17, many of them worshipped during regular Mass times within new measures designed for safety as the pandemic continues.

The re-entry team planned for about one month, according to parishioner John Tombrello. The team consisted of OLS pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller and four parishioners. Mandatory safety elements stipulated by the diocese were included. Tombrello said several people joined forces for more than 40 hours to execute the plan.

Entrances now include welcome signs outlining guidelines, hand sanitizing stations, and collection posts. Inside the church, windows are open, ropes block every other pew to enforce social distancing except for members of the same household, and missalettes and hymnals have been removed.

Mask and glove protocols are addressed especially pertaining to receiving Holy Communion. The church will be professionally cleaned after each Mass.

People age 65 and over and those who have any physical ailment in which the virus would compromise their immune system are encouraged to stay home. If parishioners do not feel well, they are implored to stay home. Most Rev. Robert J. Baker Apostolic Administrator of Birmingham has extended until June 30 the dispensation to attend Mass on Sundays.

Submitted by Frances Smith.