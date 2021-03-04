OLS volunteers donate new year meals

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Food for our Journey 2021 Thanksgiving Food For Our Journey (FFOJ) and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (OLS) volunteers prepared Thanksgiving dinner in January for 200 of Birmingham’s food insecure people. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Food for our Journey 2021 Thanksgiving Food For Our Journey (FFOJ) and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (OLS) volunteers prepared Thanksgiving dinner in January for 200 of Birmingham’s food insecure people. Prev Next

Food For Our Journey and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church volunteers prepared Thanksgiving dinner in January for 200 of Birmingham’s food insecure people.

Some cooking was done during the week, but early Sunday morning on Jan. 24, the group was in the OLS kitchen busy with finishing touches.Volunteers were heating turkey and gravy, stirring pots and plating the food, which also including green beans, yams, dressing, cranberry sauce, rolls and cake.

The FFOJ nonprofit food truck makes several stops in Birmingham seven days a week, and Sundays are special because of hot, home cooked meals. Donations are accepted every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the OLS parking lot. Needed items include bottled water, soft fruit, masks, clean socks, gloves, and sandwiches. Please wear a mask and food preparation gloves when making sandwiches.

— Submitted by Frances Smith.