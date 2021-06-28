OLS names 2021 annual service award winners

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Will Magruder and Mary Catherine Golab have been named the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recipients of its 2021 Outstanding Christian Service Award. They are pictured with OLS Principal Mary Jane Dorn.

Will Magruder and Mary Catherine Golab have been named the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School recipients of its 2021 Outstanding Christian Service Award. This annual award is given to a graduating eighth grade boy and girl who have shown a Christ-like example in their everyday lives.

These students were chosen based on their constant service to others as well as their Christian attitude and behavior.

– Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.