OLS has 72nd annual festival

Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Volunteers Mary Leigh Nabors and Brenda Matherne help at the bake sale July 2 during the 72nd annual Independence Day Festival at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Birmingham’s oldest Independence Day celebration at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church welcomed guests looking for great food and the chance to benefit charities.

The 72nd annual Independence Day Festival featured food and a raffle July 1, 2 and 3.

Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 4304 coordinated the event and grilled several thousand pounds of meat that could be bought in bulk or as part of a variety of take-out plates that included side dishes. There was also a bake sale that featured whole cakes and individual desserts.

The grand marshal of the festival was OLS Pastor Martin Muller. Parishioner John Carney was awarded the Ernie Eltz Volunteer of the Year Award. Festival proceeds will go to various charities.

– Submitted by Frances Smith.