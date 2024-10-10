This weekend: Movies, Mini-Con and more

× Expand Illustration by Staff

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 12-13 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Hoots and Howls, Oct. 12-13: The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Hoots and Howls from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Come enjoy a daytime trick-or-treat around the Zoo. Wear your favorite costumes, work your way through the new owl hay maze, then go find the hidden coyote figures around the zoo in the scavenger hunt. Interactive animal shows, spooky science demonstrations, and the costume parade/contest will also be happening. These activities are all included with your zoo admission, and even more available with a wristband purchase for $10. They will also host the event Oct. 19-20, and 27-28. For more details, visit www.BirminghamZoo.com.

Flicks Among the Flowers, Oct. 13: Flicks Among the Flowers is back at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. This free event features the 1998 movie Halloweentown starring Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Emily Roeske, and Joey Zimmerman. Movie rating: PG. Gates open at 5 p.m. Come dressed for our costume contest! Bring a blanket or a low-profile lawn chair. The movie will begin around 6:30 p.m. Presented by Publix Super Markets Charities and hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board. A suggested donation of $5 is encouraged. All donations received will support the Friends' summer intern program.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 7-10:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped last week’s win over Gardendale, week eight of Under the Lights previews John Carroll’s game against Briarwood, and the Under the Lights Podcast features thoughts from Parmley and Gary Lloyd on week 7 and 8 of high school football.

Faces of Homewood: Meet Farley the cat, a local celebrity that resides at Nadeau furniture store at 2834 18th St. S.

Other news: Check out our content from the October edition, with a story on Sim’s Garden, one on the annual Witches Ride and a feature on community members who go big for Halloween.