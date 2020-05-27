Reopening Homewood: ‘Non-essential’ businesses resume operations, adopt new public health guidelines

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Emily Wise participates in a 30-minute kickboxing class as Paul Shunnarah watches at Gauntlet Fitness in downtown Homewood on May 11. The gym reopened May 11 with new sanitation, class size and facility rules set forth by the state of Alabama. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Paul Shunnarah, far left, leads participants in a 30-minute kickboxing class May 11 at GauntletFitness. Shunnarah also owns two other smallbusinesses: Fit Five Meals and Overtime Grill & Bar. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Joey Folker, a stylist at Single Barrel Barbershop, gives Jeff Harkins a haircut May 11 at the shop in downtown Homewood. The barbershop reopened May 11 and is operating at 50% occupancy, serving three clients at a time,while following guidelines for close-contact professions set by the state of Alabama. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Signs on the front doors of Single Barrel Barbershop notify guests to not enter the shop until called, list rules for customers and requestthat customers observe social distancing. Prev Next

After almost two months of gyms in Alabama being closed, Paul Shunnarah on May 11 was once again able to scream over blaring pop music, “Are you ready to run the gauntlet?”

It’s how he starts every class at his kickboxing gym, Gauntlet Fitness, and the question is typically met with cheers from his clients.

The start of class on this day was a little different.

As Shunnarah went through the kickboxing routine that his clients were to mimic, he also showed them at which points in the routine they would need to wipe down their equipment. The class size was smaller than usual; while he once was able to instruct 16 people at a time, his classes are now limited to eight people maximum. Before getting started, he reminded participants to stay 6 feet apart. Classes are shorter, too, giving the Gauntlet team time to sanitize equipment after each session.

This is the new normal for businesses that have been deemed “non-essential” since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most fitness studios, salons, spas, entertainment venues and more had been closed for months until Gov. Kay Ivey’s May 8 announcement that these businesses could reopen with restrictions May 11.

When Shunnarah first heard back in mid-March that he would have to close his gym,the fear hadn’t yet set in, he said.

“I just thought it was going to be a couple of days,” he said. “I wasn’t paying much attention to the news, so initially, I wasn’t in much fear. I was more or less disgruntled with the situation.”

Shunnarah also owns two other small businesses: Fit Five Meals and Overtime Grill & Bar. As a small business owner, all of Shunnarah’s employees are reliant on him to stay in business so they can receive paychecks. But getting government assistance during the pandemic, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), was difficult, he said.

“It was a very unorganized system,” he said. “Banks were not informed on exactly how it worked. ... You would call the bank and go, ‘What does this mean, and how are we going to pay it back? What information do you need?’ And they were all unfamiliar. Not one bank gave me an exact answer.”

When the Homewood Star spoke with Shunnarah earlier in May — before he was allowed to reopen his businesses — he said he was approved for PPP for all three businesses but that he later faced more challenges.

For example, 15 of his Fit Five employees use 1099 tax forms, meaning the employees pay their own taxes at the end of the year and they are like independent contractors.

“So at like 4:30 or 5 on a Thursday, I filled out a form and turned it into the accountant,” he said. “I went to bed that night thinking, ‘Alright, I’m good to go.’ And then I woke up the next morning to a letter from the accountant saying, ‘Resign this new form.’”

The new form had $30,000 deducted from it. The accountant told Shunnarah he couldn’t get any loans to pay employees who use 1099 tax forms — he could only get loans for his employees with W-2 forms.

“You know how many employees I have that are W-2? Me and one other person,” he said. “Two total. So I went from getting $36,000 to getting $7,000.”

Part of the policy of the PPP loans is that the business owners have to use the money to keep paying their employees. But Shunnarah said in early May that he hadn’t yet received the PPP loan for Gauntlet Fitness.

“Without you getting the money, how do they expect you to continue paying your employees?” he said. “So depending on the business, some are pulling from savings accounts, some are pulling from personal bank accounts, some people were borrowing money from friends and families.

“Small businesses — restaurants especially— it’s not like we all keep thousands of dollars in the bank.”

Before the closure, Gauntlet Fitness had about 35 members who study at UAB or Samford. When their college classes got canceled, those students also canceled their Gauntlet memberships and went back to their hometowns. Overall, Shunnarah said, Gauntlet has seen a 40% decrease in memberships since the pandemic started.

But other members continued to pay for a portion or all of their membership, and other members chose to also pay a donation for those who couldn’t afford to pay their Gauntlet memberships.

“I have the best members you could ask for,” Shunnarah said. “I’m thankful to be in Homewood.”

Out of his three businesses, only one landlord gifted him a month of rent, and it was the landlord for his Gauntlet gym, which is located near downtown.

“Not only did they say that, but they responded within 15 minutes of my email,” he said. “My stress went like — whoosh.”

Members told him that they had missed the camaraderie that they had with Gauntlet’s in-person classes. Many said they hated trying to work out at home during the pandemic. He and his clients have expressed excitement about coming back to the kickboxing gym.

“I think what frustrated all gym owners was the term ‘essential,’” Shunnarah said. “What is essential to one is not essential to another.”

One of his employees is an ex-heroin addict. The gym is like his rehab, Shunnarah said.

“He’s seven years sober, and he became a bodybuilder, and that’s how he’s been sober,” Shunnarah said. “And don’t think that story is uncommon — it’s probably more common than you would imagine.”

SINGLE BARREL BARBERSHOP

Matt Folker, who owns Single Barrel Barbershop with his brother, Joey, said they got lucky.

“This has affected other people in the hair industry a lot more than it has affected us,” Matt said. “Because of the support that the community of Homewood has given us, we have been able and will be able to get through this.”

Single Barrel is a five-man barbershop located on SoHo Square. Like Gauntlet Fitness and other “non-essential businesses,” it reopened May 11 with new sanitation practices.

When customers walk up to the shop, they’ll first notice a sign on the door that reads, “Do Not Enter Until Called.” The business is now appointment-only — no walk-ins. The shop has no waiting area, so those who arrive early must wait outside. The door was propped open, and hand sanitizer was available to customers near the door.

Each barber wore gloves and a face mask on reopening day, and each booth displayed that barber’s new certificate for the BARBICIDE COVID-19 Certification.

The barbers saw a lot of clients with kitchen haircuts on reopening day, Matt said, laughing. The shop’s five barbers all had a full schedule.

“Nobody had a lunch break today,” he said. “They haven’t sat down.”

Matthew said he remembered how it felt closing the shop in mid-March.

“It was scary,” he said. “We didn’t know how long we were going to be closed. I worried about my young barbers. My initial concern was for them and their income and them being able to provide for their families.”

The barbershop is commission-based, meaning the barbers pay booth rent and are considered self-employed. Like the employees at Fit Five, this meant that Single Barrel couldn’t use PPP to cover these employees’ salaries.

“Luckily enough, some of the barbers have wives who have jobs, so they have a little bit of income,” Matt said. “They did get a stimulus check, and they all filed for unemployment.”

Some employees have had difficulty receiving their unemployment checks, though. Old-school preparation methods — having an emergency fund — has helped Matt pay the bills, he said. He also gives some credit to the community.

“The Homewood community has really blessed us,” he said. “All of our clients have reached out to us individually. People have prepaid for hair cuts. We have really been overwhelmed by the generosity of people of Homewood, taking care of us, even the young barbers, and helping us get through this. We really feel loved and appreciated.”

Matt wants to assure the public he and his employees are educated on sanitizing and disinfecting things, he said.

“We deal with the public day in and day out, so we deal with cross contamination everyday,” he said. “It’s ingrained into our system.”

Clients wear capes while getting their haircuts, and they also have sanitation strips around their necks so that the cape never touches the client’s neck. A hand washing sink is located next to each barber chair. They have a perfect score from the health department. They follow all the rules, he said.

“We are as excited to be giving you a haircut as you are to be here getting a haircut,” Matt said on reopening day.