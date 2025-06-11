Nick Sims running for re-election to council

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Sims City councilor Nick Sims, pictured here with his two sons, is running for re-election to City Council in the 2025 municipal elections. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Sims L to R: City Councilors Melanie Geer, Jalete Nelms, Carlos Alemán and Nick Sims. Nick Sims has served on City Council since 2020. Prev Next

City Councilor Nick Sims is running for re-election to council, where he would represent the new Ward 2.

Friends and Neighbors, I am excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Homewood City Council! My first term allowed me to be a part of a team which charted a new direction for the City. In running again, I am committed to continuing my service to the city and supporting the transition to the council-manager form of government. As a first term councilor, I collaborated with my fellow councilors to bring about numerous improvements to benefit our residents. Of those, I am most proud of our progress with institutionalizing the role of city manager, improving stormwater management, increasing employee salaries, creating better transparency and communication systems and completing key capital projects. Please join me as I launch my effort for re-election as Homewood City Councilor, Ward 2. I look forward to speaking with you as I share my vision for the future of Homewood." Nick Sims

Sims, who is the Vice President of Allocations and Grants at United Way of Central Alabama, was elected to council in 2020, representing Ward 3. If elected this year, he will represent the new Ward 2 due to changes in the city's ward map as a result of the referendum last September.

Residents voted in September to approve the city manager-council form of government, so the new structure will see the city transition from a five-ward, 11-member council to four wards and five members, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president. This will take effect in Nov. 2025 with the election of the next mayor and council.

If elected, Sims plans to continue working to improve communication between the city and residents, and he's looking forward to working with the city as they build a new comprehensive plan. Through the plan, he hopes to continue supporting local businesses while prioritizing sustainability, safety and accessibility.

Sims is currently running unopposed, and elections are Aug. 26. Visit Sims2Council.com to follow his campaign.