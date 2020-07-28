× Expand Screenshot by Ingrid Schnader Nick Hill named Homewood Fire Chief Homewood Fire Department's Nick Hill was named Fire Chief at the July 27 City Council meeting.

Homewood Fire Department's Nick Hill was named Homewood's new fire chief during the July 27 City Council meeting.

The appointment comes almost eight months since former Fire Chief John Alan Bresnan died unexpectedly while on duty. Bresnan was 58.

"This one has been a little tough simply because of the way it happened," Mayor Scott McBrayer said about finding a replacement for Bresnan. "Most of the time when you have department head turnovers, it's because someone chose to retire."

After Bresnan's death, Hill served as interim chief, as requested by the mayor.

"I felt like Nick served our city with grace," McBrayer said. "I feel like he served our city and the men and women of the Homewood Fire Department with a steadfast hand — something we desperately needed because of Chief Bresnan's death. And he's just done a tremendous job."

Hill's wife, parents, family, coworkers and friends — all wearing masks — came to see the appointment. Hill's daughters were able to view the appointment from South Carolina via Zoom.

"I'll work hard to make sure we protect the citizens of Homewood and are always ready to serve," Hill said. "I look forward to it, and I'm excited. Thank you for this opportunity."