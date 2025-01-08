Nice Shindo exhibits display of nautical themed artwork at the Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library’s Ellenburg Art Gallery is displaying Nice Shindo’s artwork throughout January 2025. The artist primarily uses acrylics and has experimented with watercolors.

“I began painting in 2008 to experiment with my creativity and imagination, enjoying it as a hobby," said Shindo. "Having worked in the scientific field, painting felt like a ‘walk in the park,’ allowing me to explore without the need to prove or demonstrate facts. There have been periods when I didn’t paint, but my passion for it remains.

"My paintings are deeply influenced by my love of sailing. I view sailboats as elegant creatures, moving lightly and heavily, gracefully responding to the wind, and ‘negotiating’ with the water. I can’t logically explain why I am drawn to painting sailboats, but their beauty captivates me.

"What I enjoy most in my artwork is the sense of movement. I hope to create a pleasant connection with viewers who can feel this same sense of movement in my paintings.”

The paintings will be on display until Jan. 31. More photos of the gallery are available at homewoodlibrarypix.org/Ellenburg-Art-Gallery/January-2025---Nice-Shindo.