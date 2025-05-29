New trash & debris pickup schedule begins Monday

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood The city announced a change to weekly debris and trash pickup.

The city has announced that a new trash a debris pickup schedule will begin on June 2. The change only applied to debris and trash, not garbage, that is currently placed on the curb once a week.

The Public Works department has moved to a 4-day, 10-hour workweek. This change lets crews get more done by reducing time lost to setup and breakdown. It’s also helping with employee satisfaction and recruitment.

Starting June 2, pickup routes will follow a new schedule based on the city's updated four-ward map. Every resident is still covered, just check for changes in your pickup day.

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood will adopt a new ward map in August 2025 as a result of the council-manager form of government being approved in a referendum in September 2024.

Check the updated map and find your pickup day at the link above or view below:

MONDAY

WARD 1

Allen Avenue

Berry Knoll

Berry Road

Bristol Lane

Brookcrest Circle

Camden Ridge

Camden Trace

Cobb Street

Cobblestone Way

Delcris Court

Delcris Drive

Edgecrest Circle

Edgecrest Drive

Edgeknoll Drive

Edgeknoll Lane

Edgemont Drive

Edgemor Drive

Fairlane Drive

Forest Brook Circle

Forest Brook Drive

Forest Ridge Court

Forest Ridge Road

Gillon Drive

Glen Cove

Hall Avenue

Hardwick Lane

Hena Street

Hillbrook Drive

Hillmoor Lane

Huntington Glen Drive

Huntington Park Court

Huntington Park Road

Huntington Ridge Road

Ivy Circle

Kemp Court

Kemp Drive

Kent Drive

Kent Lane

Knollcrest Circle

Knollcrest Drive

Marcy Lane

Millbrook Circle

Montgomery Lane

Mosselle Cove

Mountain Gap Circle

Mountain Gap Drive

Northmoor Lane

Oak Grove Road

Oakmoor Drive

Oxford Lane

Oxmoor Road

Parkside Circle

Parkside Court

Queensbury Road

Raleigh Avenue

Ridgemoor Drive

Saxon Drive

Scott Street

Shades Crest Road

Shades Glen Circle

Shades Glen Drive

Shadesmont Road

Sherbrooke Circle

Sherbrooke Drive

Southbrook Circle

Southpoint Drive

Southwood Circle

Southwood Road

Velmont Drive

Velmont Lane

Venetian Way

West Oxmoor Road

Westwood Place

Willow Bend Road

TUESDAY

WARD 2

Acton Avenue

Berry Avenue

Broadway Street

Carr Avenue

Clermont Drive

Cliff Place

College Avenue

Columbiana Road

Crest Avenue

Crest Drive

Dale Avenue

Dixon Avenue

Drexel Drive

Drexel Parkway

Eastwood Circle

Eastwood Drive

Edgeland Place

Edgeview Avenue

Edgewood Boulevard

Evergreen Avenue

Fair Harbor Road

Fern Street

Forest Drive

Frisco Street

Gainswood Road

Gatsby Court

Grace Street

Greenhill Drive

Hambaugh Avenue

Havenwood Court

Highland Road

Hillwood Drive

Iredell Circle

Irving Road

Ivybrook Circle

Lakeshore Drive

Lakeview Drive

Lathrop Avenue

Lucerne Boulevard

Mecca Avenue

Melrose Place

Morris Boulevard

Mountain Ridge Drive

North Shades View Terrace

Ogelsby Avenue

Oxford Circle

Oxmoor Road

Palmetto Street

Parkway Drive

Peerless Avenue

Raleigh Avenue

Redfern Street

Riveria Road

Rockaway Road

Roseland Drive

Salter Road

Saulter Road

Shades Crescent Road

Shades Road

South Forest Drive

South Shades View Terrace

St. Charles Street

Sterrett Avenue

Sylvia Drive

Theda Street

Valley Avenue

Valley View Circle

Valley View Drive

Virginia Drive

Wena Avenue

Westover Drive

Windhaven Road

Wingate Circle

Woodland Drive

Woodmont Circle

Woodmont Drive

Woodvale Lane

Zelda Place

WEDNESDAY

WARD 3

16th Place South

16th Terrace

17th Place South

17th Street South

19th Street South

25th Court South

25th Terrace South

26th Avenue South

27th Avenue South

27th Court South

28th Avenue South

28th Court South

Ardsley Place

Ashwood Lane

Barry Avenue

Beckham Drive

Bellview Circle

Berkley Place

BM Montgomery

Central Avenue

Clermont Drive

Colony Circle

Cornelious Drive

Crescent Avenue

Crest Drive

Crest Lane

Currie Way

East Edgewood Drive

East Glenwood Drive

East Hawthorne Road

East Linwood Drive

Grove Place

Hanover Road

Kendall Court

Kendall Place

Kenilworth Drive

Kensington Road

Lakewood Drive

Laurel Place

Leeland Road

Linden Avenue

Mamie L Foster

Manhattan Street

Mayfair Circle

Mayfair Drive

Melrose Place

Old Saulter Circle

Overlook Road

Overton Drive

Oxmoor Road

Parkridge Drive

Primrose Place

Raymond Drive

Reese Street

Ridge Road

Roseland Drive

Royce Road

Saulter Lane

Saulter Road

Saulter View Road

Seminole Drive

Shades Park Cove

Shades Park Drive

Somerset Drive

South Wellington Road

Southerland Place

Valley Avenue

Valley Place

Wellington Road

Wellington View Road

West Glenwood Drive

West Hawthorne Road

West Linwood Drive

Whitehall Road

Woodfern Court

Woodfern Drive

THURSDAY

WARD 4