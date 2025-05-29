New trash & debris pickup schedule begins Monday

Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood
The city announced a change to weekly debris and trash pickup.
The city has announced that a new trash a debris pickup schedule will begin on June 2. The change only applied to debris and trash, not garbage, that is currently placed on the curb once a week.
The Public Works department has moved to a 4-day, 10-hour workweek. This change lets crews get more done by reducing time lost to setup and breakdown. It’s also helping with employee satisfaction and recruitment.
Starting June 2, pickup routes will follow a new schedule based on the city's updated four-ward map. Every resident is still covered, just check for changes in your pickup day.
The city of Homewood will adopt a new ward map in August 2025 as a result of the council-manager form of government being approved in a referendum in September 2024.
MONDAY
WARD 1
- Allen Avenue
- Berry Knoll
- Berry Road
- Bristol Lane
- Brookcrest Circle
- Camden Ridge
- Camden Trace
- Cobb Street
- Cobblestone Way
- Delcris Court
- Delcris Drive
- Edgecrest Circle
- Edgecrest Drive
- Edgeknoll Drive
- Edgeknoll Lane
- Edgemont Drive
- Edgemor Drive
- Fairlane Drive
- Forest Brook Circle
- Forest Brook Drive
- Forest Ridge Court
- Forest Ridge Road
- Gillon Drive
- Glen Cove
- Hall Avenue
- Hardwick Lane
- Hena Street
- Hillbrook Drive
- Hillmoor Lane
- Huntington Glen Drive
- Huntington Park Court
- Huntington Park Road
- Huntington Ridge Road
- Ivy Circle
- Kemp Court
- Kemp Drive
- Kent Drive
- Kent Lane
- Knollcrest Circle
- Knollcrest Drive
- Marcy Lane
- Millbrook Circle
- Montgomery Lane
- Mosselle Cove
- Mountain Gap Circle
- Mountain Gap Drive
- Northmoor Lane
- Oak Grove Road
- Oakmoor Drive
- Oxford Lane
- Oxmoor Road
- Parkside Circle
- Parkside Court
- Queensbury Road
- Raleigh Avenue
- Ridgemoor Drive
- Saxon Drive
- Scott Street
- Shades Crest Road
- Shades Glen Circle
- Shades Glen Drive
- Shadesmont Road
- Sherbrooke Circle
- Sherbrooke Drive
- Southbrook Circle
- Southpoint Drive
- Southwood Circle
- Southwood Road
- Velmont Drive
- Velmont Lane
- Venetian Way
- West Oxmoor Road
- Westwood Place
- Willow Bend Road
TUESDAY
WARD 2
- Acton Avenue
- Berry Avenue
- Broadway Street
- Carr Avenue
- Clermont Drive
- Cliff Place
- College Avenue
- Columbiana Road
- Crest Avenue
- Crest Drive
- Dale Avenue
- Dixon Avenue
- Drexel Drive
- Drexel Parkway
- Eastwood Circle
- Eastwood Drive
- Edgeland Place
- Edgeview Avenue
- Edgewood Boulevard
- Evergreen Avenue
- Fair Harbor Road
- Fern Street
- Forest Drive
- Frisco Street
- Gainswood Road
- Gatsby Court
- Grace Street
- Greenhill Drive
- Hambaugh Avenue
- Havenwood Court
- Highland Road
- Hillwood Drive
- Iredell Circle
- Irving Road
- Ivybrook Circle
- Lakeshore Drive
- Lakeview Drive
- Lathrop Avenue
- Lucerne Boulevard
- Mecca Avenue
- Melrose Place
- Morris Boulevard
- Mountain Ridge Drive
- North Shades View Terrace
- Ogelsby Avenue
- Oxford Circle
- Oxmoor Road
- Palmetto Street
- Parkway Drive
- Peerless Avenue
- Raleigh Avenue
- Redfern Street
- Riveria Road
- Rockaway Road
- Roseland Drive
- Salter Road
- Saulter Road
- Shades Crescent Road
- Shades Road
- South Forest Drive
- South Shades View Terrace
- St. Charles Street
- Sterrett Avenue
- Sylvia Drive
- Theda Street
- Valley Avenue
- Valley View Circle
- Valley View Drive
- Virginia Drive
- Wena Avenue
- Westover Drive
- Windhaven Road
- Wingate Circle
- Woodland Drive
- Woodmont Circle
- Woodmont Drive
- Woodvale Lane
- Zelda Place
WEDNESDAY
WARD 3
- 16th Place South
- 16th Terrace
- 17th Place South
- 17th Street South
- 19th Street South
- 25th Court South
- 25th Terrace South
- 26th Avenue South
- 27th Avenue South
- 27th Court South
- 28th Avenue South
- 28th Court South
- Ardsley Place
- Ashwood Lane
- Barry Avenue
- Beckham Drive
- Bellview Circle
- Berkley Place
- BM Montgomery
- Central Avenue
- Clermont Drive
- Colony Circle
- Cornelious Drive
- Crescent Avenue
- Crest Drive
- Crest Lane
- Currie Way
- East Edgewood Drive
- East Glenwood Drive
- East Hawthorne Road
- East Linwood Drive
- Grove Place
- Hanover Road
- Kendall Court
- Kendall Place
- Kenilworth Drive
- Kensington Road
- Lakewood Drive
- Laurel Place
- Leeland Road
- Linden Avenue
- Mamie L Foster
- Manhattan Street
- Mayfair Circle
- Mayfair Drive
- Melrose Place
- Old Saulter Circle
- Overlook Road
- Overton Drive
- Oxmoor Road
- Parkridge Drive
- Primrose Place
- Raymond Drive
- Reese Street
- Ridge Road
- Roseland Drive
- Royce Road
- Saulter Lane
- Saulter Road
- Saulter View Road
- Seminole Drive
- Shades Park Cove
- Shades Park Drive
- Somerset Drive
- South Wellington Road
- Southerland Place
- Valley Avenue
- Valley Place
- Wellington Road
- Wellington View Road
- West Glenwood Drive
- West Hawthorne Road
- West Linwood Drive
- Whitehall Road
- Woodfern Court
- Woodfern Drive
THURSDAY
WARD 4
- Ascott Road
- Ashley Circle
- Ashley Road
- Avalon Road
- Belmont Road
- Bonita Drive
- Briscoe Road
- Chardonnay Way
- Courtney Drive
- Devond Drive
- Dobbs Lane
- Durham Drive
- Edgehill Road
- English Circle
- Fairfax Drive
- Firefighter Lane
- Gran Avenue
- Greenwood Street
- Hampton Drive
- Hermosa Drive
- Hollywood Boulevard
- Hughes Circle
- Huntington Road
- La Playa Place
- Lakeridge Circle
- Lakeridge Drive
- Lakewood Drive
- Lancaster Road
- Laprado Circle
- Laprado Place
- LeJeune Way
- Malaga Avenue
- Manchester Lane
- Mayfair Drive
- Murray Hill Road
- Norfolk Lane
- Old Columbiana Road
- Old Montgomery Highway
- Oxmoor Road
- Pamona Avenue
- Poinciana Drive
- Rhodes Drive
- Ridgewood Place
- Roxbury Road
- Rumson Road
- Shades Creek Parkway
- Shadowlawn Drive
- South Lakeshore Drive
- Stratford Circle
- Stratford Road
- Sunset Drive
- Tamworth Lane
- University Park Drive
- Ventura Avenue
- Warwick Road
- Waverly Drive
- Windsor Boulevard
- Windsor Drive
- Windsor Terrace
- Woodbine Circle
- Woodbine Drive
- Yorkshire Drive