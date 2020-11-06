New Sensory Pathway Provides for Adult Patients with Intellectual Disabilities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Clark. The sensory pathway at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

A new sensory pathway at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center provides for adult patients with intellectual disabilities.

Though widely used in pediatrics, sensory integration is an emerging practice in the adult mental health setting. The use of sensory paths specifically are popping up in schools all over but are less common in hospitals.

“That’s not the case for one area hospital thanks to a team of dedicated therapists,” said Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in a statement. “And the timing couldn’t be more ideal with October marking Sensory Processing Awareness Month.”

Sensory integration is an evidenced-based, therapeutic, and non-pharmacological intervention for addressing behavioral symptoms related to diagnoses such as autism spectrum disorder and dementia. Sensory based strategies can be used to distract the mind from difficult thoughts and emotions, as well as to calm, stimulate, and/or organize the body to create a sense of safety and security.

