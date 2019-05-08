New round of paving work to begin in June

× Expand Image courtesy of surasakiStock at FreeDigitalPhotos.net Road paver

The city of Homewood has its paving priority list set for this fiscal year and will begin work in June.

Public Services Director Berkley Squires said the paving list was determined with the help of Volkert Engineering, which was contracted in 2016 to grade all roads in the city and create a priority list for repairs based on the condition. The city has followed that list in paving since 2016, though work by utility companies has changed some of the priorities over time.

Squires said the utility companies had to be consulted before creating the 2019 list to avoid freshly paving a road and having it cut open shortly after to access a power, water or gas line.

The paving priorities for this year are:

Lancaster Road (U.S. 31 to Roxbury Road)

Roxbury Road (Mayfair Drive to Oxmoor Road)

Mayfair Drive (Roxbury Road to Ridge Road)

Ashley Circle (Ashley Road to end)

Ashley Road (Old Montgomery Highway to Rhodes Drive)

Rhodes Drive (Ashley Road to Lakeshore Drive)

Ashwood Lane (Clermont Drive to 1691 Ashwood, and Valley Avenue to width change)

Valley View Drive (Clermont Drive to Valley Avenue)

Clermont Drive (Valley View Drive to Oxmoor Road — two projects)

Dobbs Lane (Woodbine Drive to end — two projects)

Shades Glen Circle (Shades Glen Drive to end)

Shades Glen Drive (Delcris Drive to end — two projects)

Shades Glen Drive loop

Forest Ridge Drive (Shades Glen Drive to end)

Brook Crest Circle (Shades Glen Drive to end)

Sherbrooke Drive (Venetian Way to Oxmoor Lane)

Venetian Circle (Sherbrooke Drive to end)

Sherbrooke Circle (Sherbrooke Drive to end)

Oxford Lane (Saxon Drive to end)

Willow Bend Road (Sherbrooke Drive to Knoll Crest Drive)

Manhattan Oxmoor alley (100-108 Hanover Road)

Broadway Street (Dixon Avenue to Columbiana Road)

Edgeknoll Drive (Oxmoor Road to end)

Edgeknoll Lane (Oxmoor Road to Edgeknoll Drive)

Cook Street (Oxmoor Road to end)

Valley Place (East Linwood Drive to end)

Oglesby Avenue (Carr Avenue to Dixon Avenue)

Bellview Circle (Clermont Drive to end)

29th Oxmoor (19th Street South to 8th Street South)

Grace Street (Gainswood Road to Evergreen Avenue)

Gainswood Road (Irving Highland to Grace Street)

Acton Avenue (Dixon Avenue to Carr Avenue)

16th Terrace (Woodfern Drive to 28th Avenue South)

St. Charles Street (Oxmoor Road to end)

Hillmoor Lane (Knoll Crest Drive to Oakmoor Drive)

Devon Drive (Windsor Drive to Lakeshore Drive)

Shadesmont Road (Forest Brook Circle to Forest Ridge Court)

Squires said work is expected to last through the summer until September. The city budgeted $1 million for paving this fiscal year, which he said should cover all of the above projects.