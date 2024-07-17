New Ross Dress for Less opening in Homewood this weekend

× Expand Stock photo Ross Dress for Less is opening its eighth store location in the Birmingham metro area.

A new Ross Dress for Less is opening in Homewood this weekend.

The store, set to open on Saturday, will be the eighth Ross location in the Birmingham metro area.

Ross Stores, Inc. is the nation's largest off-price retail chain and operates over 1,700 stores. They believe in a self-proclaimed "no frills" approach, meaning no window displays, mannequins, fancy fixtures or decorations in their stores.

They claim the approach enables them to pass more savings on to customers.

The new store is located at 120 Wildwood Parkway and will be open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.