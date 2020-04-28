Rodney Scott's BBQ, Little Donkey to open beside downtown hotel development

× 1 of 2 Expand Lexi Coon One of the most popular dishes at the new barbecue joint is a ribs and pulled pork platter. The ribs are cooked over hardwood, and the pulled pork comes from whole-hog barbecue, which is cooked overnight. × 2 of 2 Expand Lexi Coon The Homewood restaurant, LIttle Donkey, pictured here, will soon be expanding to the Highway 280 corridor. Prev Next

The Pihakis Restaurant Group announced April 28 its plans to open Rodney Scott's BBQ and Little Donkey in new locations in downtown Homewood by the spring or summer of 2021.

The restaurants will be next to the downtown hotel project at the intersection of 28th Avenue South and 18th Street South. The development is part of a collaboration with Capstone Real Estate, and Mike Mouron is the developer for this project.

"The Pihakis Restaurant Group is excited to work with Mouron on new construction that includes an additional Birmingham area location for Rodney Scott’s BBQ as well as a new building for Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant," PRG said in a press release. "The neighborhood favorite dining destination, Little Donkey, has been part of the fabric of Homewood lifestyle for the last 8 years and PRG looks forward to many more in this new neighborhood location."

Little Donkey, which serves "Mexican food with a Southern soul," was opened by Homewood resident Joshua Gentry on Central Avenue in Homewood eight years ago. It serves tacos, fajitas, street foods and more.

"It is this generosity of spirit and the love of gathering around a table with friends and strangers alike that has stamped Little Donkey’s place in the community," the press release said.

Rodney Scott, a Pihakis Restaurant Group partner and winner of the 2018 James Beard Award for “Best Chef Southeast,” brought his South Carolina-style of whole hog barbecue to Birmingham in 2019. In addition to barbecue, its menu includes ribs, sandwiches, catfish and more.

"The Pihakis Restaurant Group jumped at the opportunity presented by Mike Mouron to place Little Donkey and Rodney Scott’s BBQ next to each other," the statement said.

PRG is also eyeing future growth across the Birmingham area. Hero Donuts, which is also part of the group, is expected to open its new location downtown by Railroad Park sometime in May. Its Trussville location is also expected to open sometime this summer.

"The Pihakis Restaurant Group, in tandem with Capstone Real Estate Investments, looks forward to contributing to the healthy growth of Homewood and Birmingham," the statement said.