New plan for Samford housing expansion heads to City Council

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Homewood. Proposed layout for two six-story buildings for student housing for Samford University on the south side of Lakeshore Drive. The buildings are proposed to house 494 students between Shades Creek and Samford’s soccer and track complex.

Colin Coyne acknowledges that mistakes were made when Samford University unveiled its plan to develop its Creekside Project on its south campus across Lakeshore Drive in 2025.

But lessons were learned, and university leaders believe a new scaled-back plan to build new student housing on that property will be more palatable and still help the university serve its growing student population, said Coyne, Samford’s vice president for finance and business affairs.

Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Colin Coyne, Samford’s vice president for finance and business affairs.

The new plan includes two six-story student housing buildings containing 494 beds and a limited amount of student-focused retail space on the main floor. The plan was unanimously recommended by the Homewood Planning Commission on Aug. 4 and now heads to the Homewood City Council for consideration in September or October.

“We still believe that Creekside was, in terms of its ability to generate needed tax revenues for the [Homewood] school system, was a great idea,” Coyne said. “But clearly the community wasn’t with us on that. … They had concerns about [building] height, overall mass of the project, etc.”

After significant community opposition, Samford officials went back to the drawing board.

“We went back, and we said, ‘What was the real purpose of what we’re doing?’ That’s making sure we’re serving our students with housing and associated amenities,” Coyne said. “That’s why we’ve narrowed the focus back and said, OK, this is student housing on Samford’s campus, no different than, say, Mann and Gaston Hall, which we just opened last August.”

The project also would include landscaping and pedestrian pathways and add 212 parking spaces to the 705 parking spaces already on the property by Samford’s soccer and track complex and adjoining commercial office building, records show.

× Expand Rendering courtesy of city of Homewood. Elevation sketch of proposed South Campus buildings.

Coyne told the Planning Commission the proposed project isn’t a rebirth of the Creekside Project, a mixed-use development Samford proposed as part of its long-range Samford Horizons campus master plan.

“This is not Creekside 2.0 or any derivative thereof. Nor is it the expansion of our campus,” Coyne said. “Simply, there’s student housing on Samford South Campus next to our existing track and field complex, which is not going to go anywhere. Why are we doing it? We’re doing it because we’ve become among the most sought-after universities in the country in a brutally challenging market in higher education. Our record of disciplined growth stands in contrast to many other universities right now. It’s driven by our growing purpose, driven by our student experience and the outstanding amenities that we have.”

Homewood’s zoning administrator, Conrad Garrison, said he is comfortable with the Samford development plan from a code perspective.

“Samford student housing is Samford student housing,” he said. “There’ll be some low retail on the first floor. That’ll be sort of student-focused, maybe Subway or something like that.

“This is different than the one you all heard last year because this is not a rezoning,” Garrison told planning commissioners in early August. “This is just a development plan of something that they can do by right on parcels that they own. We’ve worked with them on the code stuff for this plan to make sure that their setbacks are correct, the parking, the access, all that stuff.”

Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood. Three Homewood residents are proposing to build an 18-hole putting course at 504 and 508 Scott St., between Oxmoor Boulevard and Oxmoor Street. This is the proposed layout, with surrounding businesses shown.

Mario Neavez, a Homewood resident, said he had no problem with the added Samford housing south of Lakeshore Drive. He recounted his experience at a small liberal arts college whose dorms reached capacity.

“My senior year we had to do five people in a dorm room meant for three,” Neavez said. “It was ridiculous. It forced a lot of us to go to expensive rental housing. It just wasn’t the experience I enjoyed my freshman, sophomore and junior years. … The college experience should be on campus.”

But some other residents who spoke at the Planning Commission meeting cited concerns about stormwater drainage, the habitat for salamanders that are native to the area around Shades Creek and students crossing Lakeshore Drive to reach the main campus. The latter point broached the subject of a pedestrian bridge over Lakeshore Drive.

“I think it’s not a matter of if. I think it’s a matter of when,” Coyne said of the pedestrian bridge. “Our goal would be for it to have become available as soon as possible, concurrent with this. Ironically, having this [development] probably bolsters the case for the need for the bridge. We feel the bridge is necessary regardless.”

The university vice president said they’re likely looking at a 24-month process before they would be in a position to address that matter because they’re dealing with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“We’ll have a long span across the creek to ensure there’s no issues there,” Coyne said. “But I think you’re probably looking at 24 to 36 months before you’d be in position to move on that funding. That’s just a guess on my part.”

Resident Dee Willis said she knows salamanders are not an endangered species, but she was concerned about their declining numbers.

Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood. Example of a PuttTek putting course.

Lant Davis, another resident, asked if there will be structures to help contain runoff into Shades Creek and if the plan was to equip the buildings for possible additional stories or use anti-bird strike glass in construction of the buildings. Resident Linda Neighbors said she still felt there was a lack of transparency about the university’s plans, saying she would have liked to have been given more notice about the new plan coming forward.

As Coyne successfully lobbied for the housing project on Samford’s south campus, he acknowledged that the university continues to grow. Media asked him after the meeting when Samford might exhaust its campus footprint.

“I would certainly say — and I’m not being facetious — not in my lifetime,” the vice president said. “We have the ability to repurpose certain areas of campus that have low density. We have the ability to build our structures in different configurations. Really, if you look at a growth curve out to 2040, we have the ability to provide student housing very easily.

“There comes a point, though, where we have to step back and say, do we want to grow? Or how do we want to grow?” Coyne continued. “Right now, our expenses rise faster than it makes sense to pass along to our students and maintain the affordability and the value of a Samford education. It’s a combination of raising our tuition and growing a little bit. That’s how you continue to meet all the bills because we’ve got 3.3 million square feet already. The growth is very much a strategic growth. It’s very disciplined growth, but it’s something you have to plan. We look out 10, 15, 20 years for that.”

Another development recommended by the Planning Commission for City Council approval was an outdoor entertainment venue called The Woods that would be centered around an 18-hole outdoor putting green. That project, proposed for 504 Scott St. in West Homewood, also would include a new 2,783-square-foot building housing a full-service bar and grill and an outdoor open turf field anchored by a large screen TV wall for social gatherings and private events.

“We’re going to run a lot of birthday parties, corporate events, fundraising nights and spirit nights,” said Owen Ferguson, one of three Homewood residents proposing the center. “We’re going to be really big on tournaments and leagues for all ages. We’re really excited about that, as well as other entertainment type events like live music, trivia and game nights.”

Ferguson expressed the developers’ wish to be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights but said they intend to adhere to the city’s noise ordinance. “The last thing we want is to become an issue with the neighborhood,” he said.