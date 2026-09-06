New Homewood parking enforcer aims to be fair

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Ro’keyhdra Tarver is the new parking enforcement officer for the city of Homewood.

Ro’keyhdra Tarver knows not everyone is pleased to see her on the job.

The 25-year-old was recently hired to be the parking enforcement officer for the city of Homewood. That means she could be about to place a parking ticket on the windshield of a vehicle that has overstayed its welcome in a parking space in Homewood.

“I want them to think I’m fair,” Tarver said. “I want them to be like, ‘Oh, she’s very nice and kind.’ That’s what I strive for, to be kind. And helpful to people. But I am very fair when it comes down to it. Very fair.”

Tarver patrols the Soho North parking lot, as well as 18th Street and 29th Street in downtown Homewood. She can also be found at Brookwood Hospital.

“I do their parking lot mostly for the fire lanes, yellow curbs, handicap parking,” she said. “I’ll go down to Target occasionally, and I do Walmart and Sam’s, but that’s only for complaints.”

Tarver is what some cities call a meter reader, except Homewood doesn’t use parking meters. Patrons of downtown shops and restaurants can park in a slot for no more than three hours.

“The main things that I’ve been told is just the timed park slots for those businesses,” she said of her downtown patrol. “I’ve been told they just get really busy down here, so the timed parking spots are something that they mainly want to make sure that people are following their time limits down here, and then for the businesses, too.”

Armed with her trusty chalk stick, Tarver will mark tires and shoot video of vehicles before returning to see if the vehicle has been in its spot for too long. She handed out warnings the first few weeks, giving motorists a chance to become accustomed to her work.

She planned to start giving regular tickets that come with fines on Aug. 10.

Named for her father Roger, Tarver is often called Ro. A native of Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood, she graduated from Shades Valley High School and in 2025 earned her undergraduate degree in criminal justice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“I always wanted to be in law enforcement,” she said.

When Tarver isn’t on patrol, she enjoys spending time in the kitchen.

“I love to bake,” she said, “I just bake a lot of cakes. I do red velvet, key lime and strawberry crunch cake. Just baking in general.”

The parking enforcement officer turned her baking passion into a side business with Keyvon’s Sweet Treats & Creations.

“I started when I was 20, like five years ago,” she said. “I do everything out of my home, [and] I have a cottage license through St. Clair County. My mom lives there.”