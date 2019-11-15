New decorations coming to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. One of the new holiday decorations in Homewood is the Christmas tree on Oxmoor Road in front of Dreamcakes and the Homewood Pharmacy.

Homewood will be a little brighter this holiday season, with many new decorations slated to premiere.

Ten years ago, the Homewood Beautification Board started a Christmas Decorations Committee, but it was only able to secure lighted pole decorations for downtown Homewood instead of all the city centers.

This past year, a new beautification board was organized while also organizing a new Christmas Decorations Committee.

Melinda Underwood, a member of both groups, said the purpose of reforming the committee was to make sure Homewood looks festive for the holiday season.

“We wanted to really decorate all of our city centers for the holidays, so people could enjoy the decorations while shopping during the holidays,” Underwood said. “This past year, we purchased a large Christmas tree for the downtown area, new wreaths for the poles and a few lighted pole decorations.”

Underwood said all the purchased items will be stored and used for years to come in Homewood.

Two new large Christmas trees for the Edgewood and West Homewood city centers have been purchased for this year. New wreaths and lighted pole decorations will also be used in both areas.

Downtown Homewood should expect new decorations as well.

“The new large Christmas trees in each of the city centers will be spectacular, and I think will be the best decoration display,” Underwood said.