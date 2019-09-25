× Expand Photo courtesy of NEDA. The NEDA Walk will be Oct. 6 at Homewood Central Park.

Maggie Klyce has more than one reason the National Eating Disorder Awareness Walk matters to her.

“I’m a therapist and work with clients and their families, and I’m also recovered from an eating disorder,” she said. “The walk is really to support the National Eating Disorders Association. Their efforts are geared toward research, prevention and connecting people who are struggling and their families to appropriate care.”

Anyone can be a part of the NEDA Walk, set for Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at Homewood Central Park, with check-in starting at 2. Online registration closes Oct. 4 at 2 p.m., but in-person registration will take place before the walk.

Klyce, who is organizing this year’s local event, said the hope is to connect people affected by eating disorders, raise money for research and help people discover treatment options.

“We know with eating disorders there is a very high recovery rate when they get the care they need, but only about a third will access that care,” she said. “We want to encourage people to get treatment — and get it earlier rather than later.”

As part of the event, speakers will share their stories of recovery, highlighting that there is hope for those who are struggling, Klyce said. There will also be art activities, games and a dunk tank, as well as a “dress up your pet” contest.

Visit morenedawalk.org/birmingham2019 or join the event on Facebook.