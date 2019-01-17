NASA moon rock, meteorite display cancelled

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell A meteorite given to the Homewood Public Library. The library will host an exhibit of meteorites and moon rocks in January.

The Homewood Public Library has cancelled its plans to display meteorites and lunar samples later this month, as the ongoing federal government shutdown has closed NASA's Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk lending program.

Teen Librarian Judith Wright said the library was contacted by the lending program officials to let them know that there won't be a way to get the samples to Homewood for its planned January programs, even if the government resumes full functions within the next few days.

The samples were going to be displayed as part of the NASA @ My Library program.

However, Wright said some of their space-themed programming will continue. Former astronaut Lawrence DeLucas is scheduled to speak on Monday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., and the library has a small meteorite sample, a gift from the NASA @ My Library program, that it can show visitors.

The library is working on scheduling new dates to receive sample disks, including for summer camps and possibly for more public programs in the fall, Wright said.

Find out more about the library's upcoming events at homewood.libnet.info.