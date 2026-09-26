Mystery Dinner Theatre brings ‘The Game's Afoot’ to Homewood Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library Mystery Dinner Theatre The Game’s Afoot - 1

Homewood Public Library and Homewood Theatre will team up for the annual Mystery Dinner Theatre on Friday, Oct. 9, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the library's Large Auditorium.

This year's production is "The Game's Afoot," a murder mystery set in December 1936. The story follows Broadway star William Gillette, known for portraying Sherlock Holmes, as he welcomes fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend celebration.

The gathering takes a deadly turn when one of the guests is stabbed. With the group isolated inside a house filled with tricks and mirrors, Gillette takes on the role of Holmes once again and attempts to identify the killer before another guest becomes a victim.

Homewood Theatre will perform the live whodunit, while Christian Catering will provide a buffet dinner. The buffet opens at 6:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per person and include both dinner and the performance. Advance reservations are required, and space is limited.

For tickets and more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/mdt.