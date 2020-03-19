Mutt Strut moves to Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Mutt Strutt 2017 The 11th annual Hand in Paw Mutt Strut will be April18 at Homewood Central Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Hand in Paw Mutt Strut information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at The Homewood Star recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. As of March 18, the event has been rescheduled to Oct. 3. The location and time will stay the same.

Whether you have two legs or four legs, the Mutt Strut will be ready for you to join the race.

The 11th annual Hand in Paw Mutt Strut is a dog-friendly 5K race set for April 18 at Homewood Central Park. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., with the 1-mile fun run set for 8:30 a.m.

The event used to be held in Birmingham, but Hand in Paw Director of Communications Brittany Jennings said moving it to Homewood presents a great opportunity for Hand in Paw and the Homewood area.

“We’re very excited to host the event in Homewood for the first time,” she said. “This new location will offer our participants fun new race routes and a more dynamic vendor village, which is sure to mix things up in a pawfect way.”

Runners who register will receive a race T-shirt, swag bag and a bandana for their dog. Runners and racegoers will also be able to enjoy music and food from local food trucks after the race.

Jennings said all the proceeds from the race go toward helping Hand in Paw’s mission.

“Proceeds from Mutt Strut make it possible for Hand in Paw’s professionally trained teams of animals and handlers to provide comfort and joy in over 93 medical centers, schools and human service agencies free of charge,” she said. “This fundraiser supports the Animal-Assisted Therapy programs we provide to numerous people in need in our community.”

The race is sponsored by Veterinarian Eye Care in remembrance of Christopher Nelms.

To sign-up for the race, donate to Hand in Paw or find out more information about the event, visit classy.org/event/mutt-strut-2020.