Murder Mystery set for this weekend at Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library is thrilled to announce that they are partnering once again with

South City Theatre Company for the annual Fall Mystery Theatre on Oct. 21 and 22. The [COVID-19] pandemic forced the library to cancel the last two years of theatre productions, but the library is ready for the return.

“The theatre programs we do with South City Theatre twice a year are among our signature events here at Homewood Public Library,” Adult Services Librarian Leslie West said. “They are very popular. We were all very disappointed to have to cancel these beloved programs during the pandemic. We started back this fall without the dinner to ensure the safety of our patrons. There will be many snacks and drinks on hand for patrons. The February shows will return a full Dinner Theatres.”

South City Theatre will be presenting the play “Death and Taxes” by Pat Cook. The show will be directed by Thomas Robinson.

The play revolves around the small town of Hendricks, where they are looking for a murderer. The mayor boldly announces that the regular City Council meeting will be more like a coroner’s inquest than the usual round of arguing citizens. Not only has a man been murdered, but he was an employee of the IRS. When citizen Carl Johansen says, “Somehow, I don’t feel that bad,” the sheriff clamps handcuffs on him, making him the prime suspect. But slowly it becomes apparent the entire City Council had seen the man, and each of them seems to be hiding something. Who murdered the stranger?

This intrigue is chock-full of small-town characters and hilarious dialogue. Join this performance as the audience discover the real murderer in this delightful who-done-it!

Show dates are Oct. 21 -22 at the Homewood Public Library. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/mystery-theater.

-- Submitted by Judith Wright