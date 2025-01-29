Murder in the Magic City happening this weekend

× Expand Stock Photo

The annul Murder in the Magic City conference will return to Homewood this weekend, and tickets are still on sale.

Mystery fans gather each year for the event, sponsored by Southern Sisters, Sisters in Crime Birmingham, Sisters in Crime and the Homewood Public Library. Murder in the Magic City features mystery authors from all genres and provides an opportunity for fans to meet and interact with some of their favorite mystery authors. It also allows mystery lovers to get acquainted with new authors.

The conference will be held at the Homewood Public Library on Saturday, and tickets are $40. Tickets can be found at mmcmysteryconference.com.