Homewood voters decide mayor, council races in historic election

Homewood voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead the city into a new era of government. For the first time, the mayor will serve as president of a streamlined four-ward City Council following last year’s voter-approved transition to a city manager–council form of government.

Twelve candidates are on the ballot, including two contenders for mayor — Jennifer Andress and Robin Litaker — and 10 candidates seeking seats in the new four-ward council.

This marks the first municipal election since Homewood approved the city manager–council form of government in 2024, a change that reduces the council from 11 members to four plus the mayor. Glen Adams, the city’s first appointed city manager, will oversee daily operations once the new administration takes office.

Election Day basics:

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places:

Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

How to follow along:

The Homewood Star will provide live updates here throughout the evening as results come in for the mayoral and council races. Check back often for the latest vote totals, candidate reactions, and photos from across the city.

Races on the ballot:

Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker

Ward 1 Council: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2 Council: Nick Sims (i), JJ Thomas

Ward 3 Council: Chris Lane, Greg Cobb, John Manzelli, Keith Young

Ward 4 Council: Kristin Williams, Winslow Armstead

Updates will be posted below as results become available.

WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE CANDIDATES? CHECK OUT OUR FULL VOTERS GUIDE.