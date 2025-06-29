Municipal election set for Aug. 26 as city enters new form of government

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign. Homewood City Council member Jennifer Andress is running for mayor. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

With the Aug. 26 municipal election approaching, Homewood will see the long-awaited form of government change come to fruition.

Residents voted in September to approve the city manager-council form of government, so the new structure will see the city transition from a five-ward, 11-member council to four wards and five members, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president.

The qualifying window for candidates opened June 10 and closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Additional candidates could enter any of the city’s six municipal races until the deadline.

A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled for Sept. 23.

This year’s ballot will include the mayor’s race and four city council seats, and all winners will serve four-year terms beginning in November.

As of the June 17 publication cutoff for this month’s edition, the following individuals have either qualified or announced plans to run:

Mayor

Jennifer Andress: A Homewood City Council member and Director of External Affairs for the Freshwater Land Trust, Jennifer Andress is campaigning on strengthening public safety, supporting Homewood’s nationally recognized schools, protecting parks and neighborhoods and providing responsive, transparent leadership for residents. If Andress is elected, she will become Homewood’s first female mayor.

City Council, Ward 1

Tiffany McIntyre: A lifelong volunteer and West Homewood native, Tiffany McIntyre is running for office with a focus on preserving Homewood’s small-town charm while guiding responsible growth. Her priorities include strong schools, safer and better-connected neighborhoods and transparent, family-oriented leadership. She has served with the Homewood City Schools Foundation, Homewood Athletic Foundation, local PTOs and the Service Guild of Birmingham.

Paul Simmons: A member of the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board and co-owner of ice cream shop Neighbors West Homewood, Paul Simmons is campaigning on a promise to serve the city with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to listening to and representing residents of Ward 1. Simmons is also a member of the Mike Slive Foundation Board.

City Council, Ward 2

Nick Sims: A Homewood City Council member and the Vice President of Allocations and Grants at United Way of Central Alabama, Nick Sims is campaigning on goals to improve communication between the city and residents and working with the city as they build a new comprehensive plan.

JJ Thomas: A longtime Homewood resident and small business owner, JJ Thomas is campaigning to improve public safety, transparent leadership, enhanced city communication and smart growth. Thomas is the founder and CEO of Class Action Capital, co-owner of Slice Pizza & Brew and developer of The Edge.

City Council, Ward 3

Chris Lane: A longtime Homewood resident and founder of Homewood-based C Lane Company, one of the Southeast’s leading produce distributors, Chris Lane is campaigning on goals of increased transparency, public involvement and reform in how the city operates. He is also committed to protecting Homewood’s school system and collaborating with fellow councilors to restore public trust.

John Manzelli: A Homewood resident and Theatre Chair at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, John Manzelli announced his candidacy after leading a petition—signed by over 600 residents—against the Creekside development. His platform prioritizes redeveloping Brookwood Village, increasing transparency from Samford University and local officials, improving traffic and parking and promoting arts and culture in Homewood.

Greg Cobb: A former director of building, engineering and zoning for the city of Homewood, Greg Cobb is running for council. Cobb was first hired on as a senior engineering inspector. He then had roles such as principal engineering inspector, plans examiner and eventually senior plans examiner. He retired Feb. 1, 2021 after 22 years of service.

Keith Young: A 12-year Homewood resident and founder/owner of Change of Color, providing painting and home maintenance services, Keith Young is campaigning for fiscal responsibility, smart economic development, improved safety, supporting Homewood schools, environmental protection, park enhancements and honest representation.

City Council, Ward 4

Winslow Armstead: A Homewood resident, Vice Chair of the Homewood Planning Commission, member of the Board of Zoning Adjustments and senior strategic account manager with Altec, Winslow Armstead is campaigning on a promise to listen and uplift residents’ voices and protect Homewood’s strong sense of community and small-town feel.

The Homewood Star will continue to track qualifying announcements and update readers on changes in the races.