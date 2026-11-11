Moving Day Birmingham brings Parkinson’s community together in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation will host Moving Day Birmingham on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Homewood Central Park.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by resource exhibits, activities, community connections and on-stage movement demonstrations from 9:30-10:40 a.m. A We Move Ceremony begins at 10:40 a.m., and the Moving Day Walk starts at 11 a.m. Final awards are scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Participants can choose among paved walk routes of 0.3, 0.6 or 0.9 miles. The event is designed for a range of ages and abilities, with wheelchairs and strollers welcome. Seating, restrooms and an accessible drop-off area will also be available.

Moving Day brings together people living with Parkinson’s disease, care partners, families and supporters while raising money for Parkinson’s care, education, outreach and research. Participants may register and fundraise individually or as part of a team.

Parking is available at the Homewood Community Center, 1632 Oxmoor Road, with additional street parking surrounding the park. An ADA drop-off area will be available on Central Avenue.

The event will be held rain or shine unless severe weather requires a change. Leashed pets are permitted.

Participation is free, and onsite registration will be available, though advance registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit parkinson.org/events/2026/md-birmingham.