Motherwalk to raise awareness of ovarian cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Motherwalk. The 23rd annual Motherwalk will be held May 9 at Homewood Central Park The 23rd annual Motherwalk will be held May 9 at Homewood Central Park honoring women lost to ovarian cancer.

The 23rd annual Motherwalk will be held May 9 at Homewood Central Park honoring women lost to ovarian cancer.

“The Motherwalk is a 5K and fun run that has something for everyone,” said Ashley Thompson, executive director of the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation. “We will have a moment to recognize ovarian cancer survivors with a live dove release, which is a very moving time.”

The event, which will officially begin with registration at 6:30 a.m., will have the 5K start at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run beginning at 9 a.m.

This is the 12th year for the event to be held at Homewood Central Park.

In addition to the run, there will be a kid zone with face painting, a bounce house, kids crafts, a color run and live Star Wars stormtrooper characters.

There will also be vendors on site, educational tables and a flower truck by Wild Honey Flower so individuals can make their own bouquets in time for Mother’s Day.

Plus, there will be dogs from All Dogs Rescue available for adoption.

Those participating in the race are invited to wear the color teal, especially teal tutus.

Ovarian cancer is considered to be the fifth deadliest cancer among women, causing more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2026, approximately 21,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and more than 13,000 will lose their lives to the disease.

Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the “silent disease,” presenting vague or subtle symptoms and currently has no simple or reliable screening test. As a result, only about 15% of women are diagnosed in the earliest stages when the five-year survival rate is highest.

Increasing awareness of the signs and symptoms is critical to improving early detection and saving lives.

“Unfortunately, a simple and reliable screening method is not currently available for ovarian cancer,” Thompson said. “A pap smear does not screen for ovarian cancer. Paying attention to your body, recognizing persistent symptoms and maintaining annual gynecological exams are the best tools we currently have for earlier detection. A woman knows her body best. If something feels abnormal or continues for more than a few weeks, she should contact her physician right away.”

The event is held in honor of Norma Livingston, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

Proceeds from the event will go to provide research grants to UAB and the University of South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Center and to fund the Just a Need patient support program. This program provides medical, emotional and financial support to women undergoing ovarian and gynecologic cancer treatments.

Thompson said there are an anticipated 700 runners that will participate in this year’s event.

“This event promises to be both uplifting and impactful,” Thompson said. “Everyone is invited to join this powerful celebration of hope, remembrance and action.”

For more information about Motherwalk, contact Thompson at ashley@nlovca.org or by calling 205-999-8021.