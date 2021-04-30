Motherwalk 5K raises money for ovarian cancer research, programs

× Expand Staff photo. Children stand along the sidewalk and cheer on runners in the 15th annual Motherwalk 5K, which benefits the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation and ovarian cancer research and awareness.

A walk to raise awareness and research funds for ovarian cancer will take place in Homewood this month in its 18th year.

The Motherwalk 5K, an annual event hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, will be May 8 at Homewood Central Park and will start at 8 a.m. There will also be a 1-mile fun run that starts at 9 a.m.

The annual event started out as a way to honor Norma Livingston, who died from ovarian cancer.

“When the race was started, we thought this would be a great way to also celebrate the survivors, to encourage women that are fighting the disease, and to remember the women who lost their battle,” said Ashley Thompson, the executive director of the organization. “The other reason it’s so important is because ovarian cancer is such a deadly cancer. Most women who have ovarian cancer don’t realize it until they’re already in stage three or four. It’s the silent killer.”

Funds generated from the race support ovarian cancer research in addition to supporting the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s programs.

The cost of the race is $35 for all categories. The race is limited to 500 people for the in-person event, and virtual race options will also be available. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, racers are asked to wear a mask before and after the race, and the racers will start in waves.

Visit runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/motherwalk5k for more information and to sign up.