33-year-old dies in Motel 6 shooting

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Motel 6 on Vulcan Road in Homewood, pictured here on April 26.

Homewood Major Crimes Detectives obtained felony warrants on Devonta Jamal Ephraim, age 28 of Birmingham, for the shooting death of a 33-year-old victim. The shooting occurred at the Motel 6 on Vulcan Road in Homewood on April 23.

Major Crimes Detectives secured warrants with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Birmingham Division, for Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Ephraim was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and is currently being held without bond. Ephraim was the suspect that was apprehended from the scene after a brief foot pursuit. The preliminary investigation suggest that the shooting resulted from a verbal argument between the victim and Ephraim.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if there is any information related to this incident, contact Sergeant Smith at 205-332-6255.

— Submitted by Sgt. John Carr