Most read stories of 2024

by

Here is the top ten list of the most read stories that appeared on The Homewood Star's website this year.

10. Walter Carr gives back one year after earning fame through 20-mile walk

Read the full story here.

9. 'Starting to take shape': Econo Lodge development project progressing towards completion

Read the full story here.

8. U.S. News ranks Homewood High No. 3 best public high school in Alabama for 2024

Read the full story here.

7. School borad OKs McBride as Homewood Middle principal, Baguley as Homewood High athletic director

Read the full story here.

6. Shades Creek Greenway extension tops 2024 capital project list

Read the full story here

5. 'I survived the Lakeshore Owl'

Read the full story here.

4. Director of North Shelby Library resigns, relocates to Homewood Public Library

Read the full story here

3. HCS names Homewood High Assistant Principal

Read the full story here.

2. Frothy Monkey opening March 26

Read the full story here.

1. The Lakeshore Owl photographed and identified as a barred owl

Read the full story here.