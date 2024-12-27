Most read stories of 2024

Here is the top ten list of the most read stories that appeared on The Homewood Star's website this year.
10. Walter Carr gives back one year after earning fame through 20-mile walk
Photo courtesy of Birmingham Ed.
Walter Carr, right, shakes hands with Darion Hall, the first recipient of an award named in his honor. Carr made national news in 2018 for walking 20 miles to a job site in the middle of the night after his car broke down.
Read the full story here.
9. 'Starting to take shape': Econo Lodge development project progressing towards completion
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Kyle D’Agostino, principal and owner of Poole and Company Architects, at the new site of townhomes and restaurant space on Oxmoor Road in West Homewood.
Read the full story here.
8. U.S. News ranks Homewood High No. 3 best public high school in Alabama for 2024
Homewood High School
Homewood High School
Read the full story here.
7. School borad OKs McBride as Homewood Middle principal, Baguley as Homewood High athletic director
Photo by Loyd McIntosh
Mindy McBride, left, will be the next principal at Homewood Middle School, while Rick Baguley, right, will become athletic director at Homewood High School.
Read the full story here.
6. Shades Creek Greenway extension tops 2024 capital project list
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
The western expansion to Shades Creek Greenway nearing completion in December.
Read the full story here.
5. 'I survived the Lakeshore Owl'
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
(L to R) Matt Grainger and Haley Flanery pose with their "owl-ways stay on guard" sign at the scene of the owl attacks on Lakeshore Trail on Oct. 1, 2024. The pair wish to promote awareness of the danger of the bird to runners and walkers on the trail. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Read the full story here.
4. Director of North Shelby Library resigns, relocates to Homewood Public Library
Photo by Erin Nelson.
North Shelby Library
The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Read the full story here.
3. HCS names Homewood High Assistant Principal
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
Marcus Harris
Read the full story here.
2. Frothy Monkey opening March 26
Frothy Monkey
Read the full story here.
1. The Lakeshore Owl photographed and identified as a barred owl
Read the full story here.