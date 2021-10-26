Minor appointed to BJCTA

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Randall Minor, a Homewood resident, stands in front of a Birmingham mural at the Jefferson County Transit Authority in downtown Birmingham. Minor was recently appointed to the Jefferson County Transit Authority board as a representative for the city of Homewood.

The city of Homewood now has more representation in Birmingham after Randall Minor - lawyer and Homewood resident - was appointed to the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority’s board of directors by the Homewood City Council. He, along with other board members, will act as advisors to strategically shape policy decisions, Minor said.

A Birmingham native, Minor said he looks forward to giving Homewood a louder voice when working with other directors of the board.

“I think it’s good anytime you have a voice on one of these boards,” Minor said. “I’m also hopeful that there’s some connectivity that happens from it when you’ve got board members from a particular jurisdiction. If there are projects going on in Homewood, then this is easier for those projects to get attention.”

Minor is a shareholder at Maynard, Cooper and Gale and has several years of experience in real estate law, which drew the attention of the Homewood City Council. Minor said he’s known for projects that have been related to transportation, working with the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Birmingham Department of Transportation in the past.

“When Homewood had the opening, I sent in my application, and they saw my resume and became interested,” Minor said.

Homewood has put tax dollars into the BJCTA but had no representation like other jurisdictions in Birmingham, he said. He said he’s happy to bring connectivity between Homewood’s tax dollars and the city. Minor is the city’s first representative on the board in 10 years, said Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress.

The BJCTA is working with cities “including Homewood” to determine how to best serve residents, including the changing of bus routes and the possible expansion and use of microtransit services. The city of Homewood recently completed a survey that showed residents don’t make much use of buses but they would be interested in more microtransit services.

For more information on the BJCTA, visit maxtransit.org.