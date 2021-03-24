Milo’s Tea surprises grocery workers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Danielle Durange. From left: Ronnie Carlton, CEO Tricia Wallwork, Stan Virciglio and Andy Virciglio during Supermarket Employee Day celebration.

Fun fact: the Piggly Wiggly in Homewood was the first grocery store to sell gallons of Milo’s Tea in the 1980s.

On Supermarket Employee Day, which was Feb. 22 in the holiday’s inaugural year, Milo’s Tea Co. decided to give back.

The Milo’s Tea Co. Team, headed by CEO Tricia Wallmark, held a celebration with balloons to honor the essential workers who have made sure Birmingham families had food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a small thank you for a big job that kept our families well-stocked and fed during the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

One employee also won a drawing for free Milo’s tea for a year plus some Milo’s Tea Co. swag.

– Submitted by Danielle Durange.