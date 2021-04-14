Milo's celebrates 75th anniversary

Milo’s Hamburgers is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Friday, April 16.

The first restaurant opened in 1946 in Birmingham’s Northside and is now an iconic fast food staple with 21 locations across the state.

“Milo’s rich history began with our founder, Milo, and his belief in providing ‘a little something extra’ to all of his guests,” said Milo’s CEO Tom Dekle. “As we celebrate 75 years at Milo’s, we’re proud we’ve stayed true to our roots while also continuing to innovate with new products like our chicken nuggets. We look forward to what the next 75 years will bring for Milo’s, our loyal customers and devoted communities.”

To thank their customers, Milo’s will be offering 75-cent original hamburgers and original cheeseburgers at all participating locations on April 16. Select stores will also be offering samples of Milo’s newly launched chicken nuggets for guests waiting in line.

Each location will feature balloons and other decorations, while Milo’s team members will be wearing the traditional, paper folded hat to signify the beginnings of Milo’s Hamburgers dating back to 1946.

Milo Carlton honed his burger craft as a mess cook in the U.S. Army and opened his first burger shop in 1946. He spent the first summer testing and perfecting the secret sauce still in service today. To thank his guests for what they gave to him, Milo always put an extra piece of meat on top of his saucy burgers, providing customers with “a little something extra.”

“What started as an extra piece of meat on each burger has grown into a core aspect of Milo’s business and community philosophy by always giving a little something extra in anything we do – whether feeding our loyal customers or going the extra mile to give back to local communities,” said Marketing Director Mary Duncan Proctor. “To continue Milo’s legacy in providing ‘a little something extra’, we developed the LSE Foundation to create educational growth opportunities within our communities.”

Milo’s is currently partnering with schools across Central Alabama to host “Wisdom Week,” a program designed to encourage positive character development among students. Wisdom Week coincides with Milo’s recent chicken nugget launch and will reach more than 10,000 Alabama students across 22 participating schools.

Milo’s has slowly introduced its new chicken nuggets across communities by offering “Nug Bus Takeovers” on the Milo’s Original Burger Bus, allowing customers the opportunity to sample free nuggets at a location nearest them. Follow @milosogburgerbus to find out when a Nug Bus Takeover is coming to a neighborhood near you.

In addition to the Inverness location off U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, other locations in the Starnes Media coverage area include Cahaba Heights, Homewood, Vestavia and Trussville.

To learn more about Milo’s, visit www.miloshamburgers.com.