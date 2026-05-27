Mike Eskridge Legacy 5K returns to downtown Homewood

The Mike Eskridge Legacy 5K will return to downtown Homewood on Saturday, June 6, with a Kids Dash at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 5K race at 6 p.m.

Hosted near The Trak Shak at 2839 18th St. S., the event honors the memory of Mike Eskridge, a running enthusiast and founding partner of EW Motion Therapy. Organizers say the event is designed as a family-friendly evening featuring racing, live music, food, drinks and children’s activities.

Registration for the 5K costs $35 and includes a race bib, T-shirt and food and drink ticket. The Kids Dash is free. Non-runners also may purchase a food and beer ticket for $15.

The post-race festival will include food service from Oak Hill Bar & Grill, awards for top finishers and live music from 7:15-9 p.m. Awards will be presented to overall and masters winners, along with second- and third-place finishers.

Packet pickup will be available at The Trak Shak on Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, June 6, from 4-6 p.m.

More information and registration are available at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/MikeEskridgeLegacy5K.