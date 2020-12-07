Metro Roundup: Pure Fitness to host 4th annual Reindeer Dash

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. A runner nears the finish line in the 2018 Reindeer Dash 5K at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills.

On Dec. 19, Pure Fitness will once again host a Reindeer Dash, offering Vestavia Hills residents a chance to dress up, enjoy time with family and friends and burn some calories before enjoying their holiday feasts.

This year’s race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and includes a 5K and a 1-milefun run, and participants are encouraged to come out dressed as their favorite holiday character and to bring their family.

If you register by Dec. 10, you will get a guaranteed T-shirt and race packet with “all the goodies.”

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no indoor event afterward, and everyone will start the race socially distanced, Pure Fitness owner Erin Holtz said. There will be coffee and snacks to grab and go after the race, and restrooms will be provided, she said.

Race packet pickup is Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon or the morning of the race at 7 a.m. at Pure Fitness, which is at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 115.

The website to sign up for the race is runsignup.com/race/al/vestaviahills/thereindeerdash2018.

The 5K costs $30, though the price will increase to $35 after Dec. 8. The 1-mile fun run is $20, with that price also increasing after Dec. 8 to $25.

For more information about Pure Fitness, visit purefitnessllc.com.